George A Romero's 'Day of the Dead' series adaptation in the works

Filmmaker George A Romero's classic zombie movie "Day of the Dead" is getting a series adaptation at Syfy. The network has issued a 10-episode order for the show, reported Entertainment Weekly "Day of the Dead" was the third installment of Romero's original undead franchise, which began with 1968's "Night of the Living Dead" and continued with 1978's "Dawn of the Dead".

Syfy's version is described as an "ode" to Romero's films and focuses on six strangers trying to survive the first 24 hours of a zombie invasion Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas will serve as writers and showrunners.

Cartel Entertainment's Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, Drew Brown are executive producers on the new version along with James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani from HiTide Studios "Day of the Dead" series is expected to air in 2021..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.