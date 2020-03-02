Left Menu
James Gunn wraps up 'The Suicide Squad' filming, pens heartfelt note

Filmmaker James Gunn recently announced the shooting wrap up of his upcoming fantasy-action movie 'The Suicide Squad' and penned a heartfelt note on social media.

  ANI
  Washington DC
  Updated: 02-03-2020 11:38 IST
  Created: 02-03-2020 11:38 IST
The cast and crew of 'The Suicide Squad' (Image courtesy: Games Gunn's Instagram handle). Image Credit: ANI

Filmmaker James Gunn recently announced the shooting wrap up of his upcoming fantasy-action movie 'The Suicide Squad' and penned a heartfelt note on social media. The 53-year-old director shared a lengthy note on Instagram alongside a picture of the whole crew.

In the caption, he addressed that working on the latest film was emotionally challenging, as his father died shortly before the production began, and his dog passed two weeks before the end. "It was a hard, hard time in my life, and yet the most fulfilling time I've ever had making a movie. The professionalism, talent, compassion, and kindness of this cast and crew inspired me every day."

"Thanks to everyone involved in this film, in every stage of development, in every department - I am grateful from the bottom of my heart for you all. You are why I make movies," the caption read. He also took it to another post to share a picture of the movies 'wrap party' along with the cast.

The upcoming movie is a sequel to the original 2016 released 'Suicide Squad. ' Actors Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and Viola Davis will reprise their roles in the film alongside new cast members Taika Waititi, Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, John Cena, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, David Dastmalchian and Daniela Melchior.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' fame director has written the script for the sequel, in which supervillains are recruited by the government to carry out secret missions. The original 'Suicide Squad' was a box office success, grossing USD 746.8 million worldwide.

'The Suicide Squad' is expected to hit theatres on August 6, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

