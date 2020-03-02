Priyanka, Nick's Sunday was all about beach, horses and laughs!

Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed the weekend in a cowboy style! Nick on Monday shared few pictures on social media giving us a glimpse of their horse rides over the weekend on a beachside. The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram to share the pictures with a minimal caption: 'Sunday.'

In the backdrop of a white sand beach, the duo is gearing up for a horse ride wearing cowboy hats. The couple was holidaying in Carpinteria, California. The pair was all smiles and in the mood of for some fun as they had a gala time.

Just a day back, on the occasion of the first anniversary of Jonas Brothers' 'Sucker' song, Nick took a trip down memory lane and shared unseen pictures with 'The Sky Is Pink' actor. The video of 'Sucker' and the latest song 'What A Man Gotta Do' by the boy band, oozes of sizzling chemistry between Priyanka and Nick. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

