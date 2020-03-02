Left Menu
Development News Edition

Making 'Sooryavanshi' bigger was a challenge: Rohit Shetty

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 17:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 17:29 IST
Making 'Sooryavanshi' bigger was a challenge: Rohit Shetty

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Monday said it was challenging to figure out a new angle in his cop universe with his latest "Sooryavanshi" "Sooryavanshi" is the third film in Rohit's cop universe after Ajay Devgn's "Singham" and Ranveer Singh-starrer "Simmba". Both, Ajay and Ranveer will be seen in extended cameos in the film. Asked if it was a challenge to juggle three characters, Rohit told reporters, "It was challenging to figure out what new to present to the audience. Not the character or the actor. They have seen 'Singham', 'Simmba', so what new, big we can do with 'Sooryavanshi' because everyone will come with expectations." The 46-year-old filmmaker said the team got a lot of help from the police force.

"There are a lot of real life cops, with whom we have researched. Now this (franchise) has become a brand of cops. We just have to tell them we want to make a film and everything is done for us," he added Akshay said donning the uniform of a cop for "Sooryavanshi" was a privilege. "It feels good when I get an opportunity to wear the uniform, and not only that even the Army uniform. Uniform always has a lot of dignity and I consider myself lucky. We all are lucky to get opportunities where we play such great roles." They were speaking at the trailer launch of the film. Katrina Kaif, who also stars in "Sooryavanshi", said working with Rohit and Akshay was an incredible experience. "I absolutely love the part I am playing in the film. More than anything, what I look out for when I see a film is if it works for me. If it has moved me, if the story has touched me and if what I am doing is crucial to the film. And when you see the film, you will see everyone's role is crucial to the film," Katrina said. Akshay said Katrina, his frequent co-star, surprised him in the film with her work. "Katrina has done such a stunning scene in the film, I was taken aback. I've become a big fan of Katrina Kaif and her acting talent," he said.

Ajay then asked Akshay if he wasn't already a fan of Katrina's acting, to which Akshay said, "I wasn't before. After this scene I've turned one. Earlier, I was a fan of her husn (beauty) "She has done a brilliant job in the film, hats off to her. A girl who didn't know a word of Hindi came to this industry and today is working with the biggest of stars. Please clap for her," he added.

The film will be released on March 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Olympic events with no fans possible, says British Cycling performance director

British Cyclings performance director Stephen Park has raised the possibility of some Olympic events taking place without spectators if the coronavirus crisis does not subside.Park, who joined British Cycling in 2016, remains confident that...

Absen Launches New DooH LED Series at ISE

Leading global LED display manufacturer Absen SZSE 300389 has unveiled new AW Series for the Digital Out-Of-Home DooH advertising market. The AW Series is suitable for fixed installation and can also be applied to light boxes and smart lig...

Fuel prices reduced in South Africa in accordance with global oil price trends

The South African Department of Energy has announced that the price of petrol will drop by 19 cents per liter in March, according to a report of The South African. Diesel and paraffin prices will also be reduced by 54 cents and 68 cents res...

Macau casino takings plunge record 88% after virus closures

Macau, Mar 2 AFP Macaus casino industry suffered its worst monthly downturn on record in February after city-wide closures aimed at stopping the spread of the deadly coronavirus The former Portuguese colony took the unprecedented step in ea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020