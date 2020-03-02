Making 'Sooryavanshi' bigger was a challenge: Rohit Shetty

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Monday said it was challenging to figure out a new angle in his cop universe with his latest "Sooryavanshi" "Sooryavanshi" is the third film in Rohit's cop universe after Ajay Devgn's "Singham" and Ranveer Singh-starrer "Simmba". Both, Ajay and Ranveer will be seen in extended cameos in the film. Asked if it was a challenge to juggle three characters, Rohit told reporters, "It was challenging to figure out what new to present to the audience. Not the character or the actor. They have seen 'Singham', 'Simmba', so what new, big we can do with 'Sooryavanshi' because everyone will come with expectations." The 46-year-old filmmaker said the team got a lot of help from the police force.

"There are a lot of real life cops, with whom we have researched. Now this (franchise) has become a brand of cops. We just have to tell them we want to make a film and everything is done for us," he added Akshay said donning the uniform of a cop for "Sooryavanshi" was a privilege. "It feels good when I get an opportunity to wear the uniform, and not only that even the Army uniform. Uniform always has a lot of dignity and I consider myself lucky. We all are lucky to get opportunities where we play such great roles." They were speaking at the trailer launch of the film. Katrina Kaif, who also stars in "Sooryavanshi", said working with Rohit and Akshay was an incredible experience. "I absolutely love the part I am playing in the film. More than anything, what I look out for when I see a film is if it works for me. If it has moved me, if the story has touched me and if what I am doing is crucial to the film. And when you see the film, you will see everyone's role is crucial to the film," Katrina said. Akshay said Katrina, his frequent co-star, surprised him in the film with her work. "Katrina has done such a stunning scene in the film, I was taken aback. I've become a big fan of Katrina Kaif and her acting talent," he said.

Ajay then asked Akshay if he wasn't already a fan of Katrina's acting, to which Akshay said, "I wasn't before. After this scene I've turned one. Earlier, I was a fan of her husn (beauty) "She has done a brilliant job in the film, hats off to her. A girl who didn't know a word of Hindi came to this industry and today is working with the biggest of stars. Please clap for her," he added.

The film will be released on March 24.

