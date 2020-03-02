Left Menu
As feminists, fanaticism is not going to take you anywhere: Kajol

Kajol (Image courtesy: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI

Actor Kajol on Monday said as feminists it's important to fight misogyny by being logical, practical and not with "fanaticism." Kajol said if women start to scream and hammer their points, the patriarchal society will slot that behavior as "hysterical" "I think you definitely need to raise your voice.

I don't think you need to be so very vehement about it but I do believe we all need to start up and debate. Don't scream about it, yell about it. But talk about it. Make your statement in the most logical, practical manner possible. That's where we are lacking," Kajol told reporters.

The actor was present at the screening of the short film "Devi", which chronicles stories of nine women coming from different walks of life Kajol said one should have a sensible approach to remove misogyny.

"As feminists, fanaticism is not going to take you anywhere because all it does is to prove to all the patriarchal society that you are hysterical and that you are PMSing. Just approach it with a practical, sensible approach."

Actor Shruti Haasan said women fighting misogyny is an "everyday thing." When asked what has been that one misogynistic incident which hit them the most and how did they fight it, Shruti said, "I don't think it's fair to say just film industry but it's a patriarchal, misogynistic society world over without naming a certain president as well. "So that's the general situation and I think sometimes what I have experienced is that women, who are constantly raising their voice and say that this isn't okay that we are called feminazis but I think we all should be feminazis." Apart from Kajol and Shruti, "Devi", written and directed by Priyanka Banerjee, features an ensemble cast of Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi and Rashaswini Dayama.

