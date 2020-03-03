Luke Mitchell joins 'Republic of Sarah' drama pilot

Australian actor Luke Mitchell has been cast in the title role for the CW's 'The Republic of Sarah' drama pilot. The actor will be opposite newcomer Stella Baker who was roped as the female lead, earlier in February, cited Deadline.

Written by Jeffrey Paul King, in 'The Republic of Sarah', Stella will be essaying the role of a rebellious school teacher, Sarah, whereas Mitchell will play her brother Danny. Thirty-four-year-old Mitchell is known for his work in ABC's 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D', NBC's 'Blindspot' and most recently as the male lead on the CBS series 'The Code'. (ANI)

