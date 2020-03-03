'Last Night in Soho' is a well-directed acid trip: Anya Taylor-Joy

Actor Anya Taylor-Joy says shooting for Edgar Wright's "Last Night in Soho" felt like a "acid trip" to her. The "Peaky Blinders" actor stars alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, and Diana Rigg in Wright's follow-up film to his 2017 blockbuster "Baby Driver" .

Anya, who is playing a character named Sandy in the 1960s-set psychological horror movie, discussed the film during her appearance on MTV’s "Happy Sad Confused" podcast. "Not to say much about the movie, but when I watch bits of it back in ADR or whatever I am disturbed. It's very claustrophobic. The colours are so intense. It's a really well-directed acid trip. "I think people will really like it. You definitely will not be bored," the 23-year-old actor said. Anya said Wright loves "cinema" and all of its different forms.

"It's so fun to talk music with him. He just knows everything. I don't know how he fits it all in his head. I loved it. As a dancer, he's big on choreography, and things happen on beats. "It's not quite to the level of 'Baby Driver' where you're coordinating exact car chases to the beats of the music, but I sort of act in beats in my head. I count those out for myself, and he says them out loud. So it's wonderful to do that," the actor said. "Last Night in Soho" is will debut in October this year..

