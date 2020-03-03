Lady Gaga announces new album 'Chromatica' release date

Ahead of the official release of much-awaited track 'Stupid Love', Lady Gaga announced that her sixth upcoming album is titled 'Chromatica' which will be out on April 10. The 33-year-old singer broke the news on Instagram and wrote, "Welcome to "Chromatica", coming April 10. Pre-order now."

"This is not the album cover but we made it for you to enjoy in the meantime," Gaga added. According to Variety, the forthcoming album will contain sixteen songs and be executive produced by Gaga and producer/songwriter Michael Tucker, whose stage name is Bloodpop.

'Chromatica' will be available in a variety of physical formats including cassette, various vinyl colours, and standard CD. In addition, Lady Gaga has even launched an array of new merchandise and exclusive vinyl colour, which is available at shop.ladygaga.com.

The line inlcudes a variety of t-shirt, sweatshirts, caps, and even limited-edition accessories like key-chain and tote bags. (ANI)

