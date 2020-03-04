Left Menu
Chance the Rapper in talks to join 'Sesame Street' movie cast

Chance the Rapper is in negotiations to be the next cast member to join the Warner Bros' live-action 'Sesame Street' movie.

Chance the Rapper in talks to join 'Sesame Street' movie cast
Chance the Rapper. Image Credit: ANI

Chance the Rapper is in negotiations to be the next cast member to join the Warner Bros' live-action 'Sesame Street' movie. The 26-year-old rapper is in talks to star opposite Oscar-winning actor Anne Hathaway in the musical, which will be directed by Jonathan Krisel, the Emmy-nominated co-creator of Portlandia, reported Variety.

The upcoming musical will see the characters forcing themselves to collaborate with history show host Sally Hawthorne, who will be played by Hathaway. The characters are in a bid to prove that 'Sesame Street' actually exists after they were mysteriously expelled from their own neighbourhood.

Chance the Rapper, who recently became the father of his second child with his longtime partner Kirsten Corley, earlier in December last year, had decided to take a break from music tours to make the new year all about family. "I know it sucks and its been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it's for the best. I'm gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date," he wrote on Instagram.

The American rapper has previously starred in the 2018 released horror-comedy 'Slice' and in Netflix comedy 'Between Two Ferns: The Movie'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

