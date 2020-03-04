Natacha Karam joins Sylvester Stallone in 'Samaritan'

Actor Natacha Karam, best known for "911: Lone Star", is set to share screen space with veteran action star Sylvester Stallone in "Samaritan". According to The Hollywood Reporter, the superhero-based adventure drama hails from MGM and will be directed by "Overlord" helmer Julius Avery.

Set 20 years after an epic battle that left a city's villain and hero missing or worse, the film will chronicle the story of a boy who tries to find the hero. Stallone, 73, will essay the role of Stanley Kominski, a sanitation worker trying to live a normal life while harbouring a deep secret.

Karam, 26, will portray a dangerous and unpredictable henchperson to the story's antagonist, played by "Game of Thrones" actor Johan "Pilou" Asbake. "Samaritan" will also feature Javon Walton and Martin Starr..

