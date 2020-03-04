Saqib Saleem to star in Apoorva Lakhia's action-drama web series

Actor Saqib Saleem is gearing up to feature in filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia's next, "Crackdown", an espionage action drama. With Suresh Nair as screenwriter and dialogues by Chintan Gandhi, the show will stream on Viacom18's recently launched streaming platform, Voot Select. "Apoorva reached out to me with the script, which was so gripping. It was in the space I was looking to do a show in. It is a nice, crisp narrative with no unnecessary dialogues. It is a filmy show, set in a very real space," Saqib, who has earlier featured in Zee5 original series "Rangbaaz", told PTI.

The "Race 3" actor said despite being peppered with heroism and action, the show is rooted in reality. "It is not like one guy is fighting 20 people. It has been written so well when I read the final draft, I said I'll do it. I have always wanted to be an action hero and here was my chance to play a character like that." "Crackdown" is an edge-of-the-seat thriller drama, the actor said.

"On the show, we are on a mission to solve these small issues to realise there's a larger conspiracy going on in the country and there's a threat to national security. The methods we take to stop it, the different crackdowns we do throughout the season to realise what the conspiracy is." The upcoming espionage drama thriller also features "Mirzapur" actor Shriya Pilgaonkar. Saqib will next be seen in Kabir Khan's "'83".

