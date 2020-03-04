HC refuses to stay making of sequel of Marathi film

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused to grant a stay to the production of the Marathi film "De Dhakka 2", being produced by Amey Khopar. Zee Studios, producer of De Dhakka (2008), has moved the HC against Khopkar Entertainment, the actor's production house, claiming rights over the sequel.

Khopkar had announced the sequel last year. Zee Studios sought a stay to the making of the film until the petition was heard.

Justice B P Colabawalla, however, refused to grant a stay and said the suit shall come up for hearing in due course. "De Dhakka 2" will star Makarand Anaspure, Siddharth Jadhav, Medha Manjrekar and Shivaji Satam..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

