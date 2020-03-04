Left Menu
Kangana gained 20 kgs weight during 'Thalaivi' shoot, says Rangoli Chandel

Sister of Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel on Wednesday shared sneak-peek of Kangana Ranaut from the sets of her upcoming biographical drama 'Thalaivi' revealing that the actor has gained 20 kgs weight, ahead of the shooting of two movies titled 'Tejas' and 'Dhaakad.'

Kangana gained 20 kgs weight during 'Thalaivi' shoot, says Rangoli Chandel
Sister of Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel on Wednesday shared sneak-peek of Kangana Ranaut from the sets of her upcoming biographical drama 'Thalaivi' revealing that the actor has gained 20 kgs weight, ahead of the shooting of two movies titled 'Tejas' and 'Dhaakad.' Rangoli took to Twitter and shared a couple of pictures where Kangana is seen sporting a blue saree followed by a picture of the former Tamil Nadu minister Jayalalithaa.

In the same post, Chandel shared two pictures of the 32-year-old actor where she is seen modelling for a photo shoot holding a glass in her hand flaunting the lean figure. In the last one, Kangana is seen posing flaunting the slim body. Chandel captioned the post as, "Only last schedule to go for #Thalaivi Kangana has gained 20 kgs weight, After 2 months she starts #Tejas & #Dhaakad.... will she be able to shed that weight, let's see." Earlier, Rangoli shared a glimpse of Kangana as 'Thalaivi' where the actor channelled the same look as the late minister. The national award-winning actor was seen in her Amma avatar, sans prosthetics. Dressed in a plain white saree with black and red stripes, her hair tied up in a bun, while she sported a round red bindi on her forehead and matching earrings.

'Thalaivi' has been written by 'Baahubali' and 'Manikarnika' writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and 'The Dirty Picture' and 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai' writer Rajat Arora. The movie is set to hit theatres on June 26, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

