'The Batman' director Matt Reeves shares first look at Batmobile

  • PTI
  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 14:57 IST
  • Created: 05-03-2020 14:57 IST
Director Matt Reeves has given another sneak peek into his upcoming superhero film "The Batman" , this time sharing the first glimpse of the Batmobile. The DC hero is incomplete without his vehicle and the picture comes a month after the director released the first look of Robert Pattinson's Batman.

Reeves shared the photo of the car on Twitter Wednesday, showing the Batmobile from three different angles. The armoured vehicle has red taillights, which reminds the viewer of the earlier video showing Pattinson, dressed as the caped crusader, standing in a dark room saturated in red light. The new Batmobile has a massive exposed engine, swooping fenders, and angular brake lights.

Despite appearing equipped with modern weaponry, this Batmobile harks back to the retro look of the vehicle once driven by Adam West in the original superhero series. It is a departure from the versions filmmakers Zack Snyder and Christopher Nolan used in their Batman films. The Batman" is scheduled to be released on June 21, 2021..

