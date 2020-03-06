Elizabeth Hurley, Hannah Simone to star in CBS comedy

Actors Elizabeth Hurley and Hannah Simone are set to star in an upcoming CBS comedy pilot

The untitled multi-camera project is created by Corinne Kingsbury and John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show revolves around the relationship between a woman and her mother. When Penelope's (Simone) career takes off at exactly the same time as her husband's, they call on Penelope's young single mom, Georgia (Hurley), to help raise their son, but what they find is Georgia needs more raising than their kid

Simone and Hurley will also serve as producers on the CBS Television Studios pilot, to be directed by Pam Fryman.

