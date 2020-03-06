Tiger Shroff's mother is all proud as 'Baaghi 3' releases today

As the third instalment of Tiger Shroff's hit franchise 'Baaghi' released in theatres across the country today, his mother Ayesha Shroff penned a heartfelt post for the actor. Ayesha Shroff shared a childhood picture of Tiger Shroff and expressed pride over her son's achievements as an actor.

"God bless you my Baaghi!! I have no words to tell you how proud you make me. God bless the incredible cast and crew of Baaghi 3!!!!" Ayesha wrote in the caption. "Tigerians and action fans go watch the film!! You have never seen action like this in Hindi cinema!!!! Jaan laga diya to give you a spectacle!!" her caption further read.

'Baaghi 3' is the third instalment of the action-thriller franchise 'Baaghi'. It also features Ankita Lokhande and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Fox Star Studios India, the flick released in theatres on March 6. (ANI)

