McKenna Grace to star in 'Malignant'

Teen star McKenna Grace is set to reteam with filmmaker James Wan for upcoming horror movie "Malignant". The two previously worked together on 2019 blockbuster "Annabelle Comes Home".

The new movie, which hails from New Line, will be helmed by Wan from a screenplay by Akela Cooper and JT Petty. The plot details are currently been kept under wraps, according to Deadline.

Grace, 13, joins Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young, Michole Briana White, Jake Abel, Jacqueline McKenzie, and Ingrid Bisu in the cast. The young actor is best known for starring in films such as "Gifted", "Amityville: The Awakening", "I, Tonya" and "Captain Marvel" . She will be next seen in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife".

Produced by Wan and Michael Clear, "Malignant" has a US release date of August 14..

