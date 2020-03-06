Left Menu
Derek Hough joins 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 15:04 IST
"World of Dance" judge and six-time "Dancing With the Stars" winner Derek Hough has boarded the second season of Disney Plus' "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series". According to Deadline, Hough will play Zack, a drama teacher at East High’s rival school North High who also happens to be the ex-boyfriend of Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders)

The season two also includes re-imagined musical tracks from both the High School Musical movies and the stage production of Beauty and the Beast, in addition to brand-new songs that join hits from season one like “Born to Be Brave” and “Just for a Moment.” Tim Federle has created the first series adaptation of the franchise, which introduces a group of drama students and faculty members at East High. The cast also includes Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Renee’, Frankie A. Rodriguez and Mark St. Cyr.

