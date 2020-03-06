Taylor Swift donates USD 1 million for Tennessee tornado relief

Pop star Taylor Swift has donated USD 1 million to a Tennessee relief fund after the state was battered by a string of tornadoes. The singer took to her Instagram story to share that she has donated to Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund in the wake of the disaster that destroyed several houses and claimed the lives of 24 people. "Nashville is my home and the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me. I've made a donation to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund," Swift wrote.

The 30-year-old musician had recently expressed grief over the disaster on Twitter. "My heart is with everyone in Tennessee who has been affected by the tornados. Sending you my love and prayers," Swift had tweeted on Wednesday.

According to CNN, the singer joins some of country music's biggest artistes who are lending a hand to the recovery. Singer Chris Young has also pledged a sum of USD 50,000 to the foundation, while Lynyrd Skynyrd singer Johnny Van Zant donated USD 10,000 to relief efforts..

