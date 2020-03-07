Left Menu
Christina Aguilera unveils new 'Mulan' song 'Loyal Brave True'

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 14:01 IST
  • Created: 07-03-2020 14:01 IST
Christina Aguilera unveils new 'Mulan' song 'Loyal Brave True'

Pop star Christina Aguilera has returned to her Disney roots with two tracks for the studio's upcoming "Mulan" live-action remake. The two songs include a revised version of the song "Reflection" as well as the brand new track "Loyal Brave True". "Mulan" , a remake of 1998 animated classic of the same name, is set to be released on March 25. The movie stars Liu Yifei as the titular character.

"The film 'Mulan' and the song 'Reflection' coincided with getting me my first record deal. It's amazing to come back to such an incredible movie that's full of power and meaning, and that meaning holds the test of time: staying true to yourself, being who you are, and teaching how to be fearless. "My new song, 'Loyal Brave True', represents the fine balance between vulnerability and strength," Aguilera said in a statement. "Loyal Brave True", penned by Jamie Hartman, Harry Gregson-Williams, Rosi Golan and Billy Crabtree, has been released as a single.

Recently, Aguilera had revealed that she has made new music for "Mulan" during her performance at her Las Vegas residency Xperience. Though "Reflection" was performed on screen by Broadway star Lea Salonga, Aguilera released a pop version as her first ever single when she was only 17.

Both "Reflection" and "Loyal Brave True" will feature in the film and on the Walt Disney Records soundtrack, with score composed and conducted by Gregson-Williams..

