'Westworld' S3 to feature cameos by 'Game of Thrones' showrunners David Benioff, Dan Weiss

  • PTI
  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 16:29 IST
  • Created: 07-03-2020 16:29 IST
The upcoming season three of HBO's sci-fi drama "Westworld" will feature guest appearances by "Game of Thrones" creator David Benioff and Dan Weiss. According to Entertainment Weekly, the two writers will portray technicians at Delos, the sinister company that manufacturers android hosts in the series.

The duo are best known for creating HBO's epic fantasy series "Game of Thrones" from George RR Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire". The show concluded its eight-season-long run in May 2019. "Westworld" , based on Michael Crichton's 1973 film of the same, is created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

The show's third season will feature returning cast members Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores, Thandie Newton as Maeve, Ed Harris as Man in Black, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte, Luke Hemsworth as Stubbs, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore and Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton. They will be joined by newcomers Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, Scott Mescudi, Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher Jr, Michael Ealy and Tommy Flanagan.

"Westworld" season three will premiere on HBO on March 15..

