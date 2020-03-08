Left Menu
Development News Edition

Did "Angrezi Medium" mainly for Irrfan Khan: Kareena

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 21:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 21:48 IST
Did "Angrezi Medium" mainly for Irrfan Khan: Kareena

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has said that an opportunity to work with talented actor Irrfan Khan was one of the prominent reasons to work in "Angrezi Medium", which is releasing on March 13. While Irrfan plays the lead, Kareena will be seen as a police official in the movie.

The film directed by Homi Adajania is slated for March 13 release. "I am very excited for the film because I am working with Irrfan. I got the opportunity to work with a brilliant actor like Irrfan and that, for me, is the greatest honour.

And that's the reason I did this film also. So I am super excited for the release," Kareena told reporters here on Saturday at the special screening of her actor sister Karisma Kapoor's digital debut series "Mentalhood". Irrfan, who was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor in 2018, is currently undergoing treatment.

Kareena, who recently made her debut on Instagram, said that her fans pulled her towards social media. "There are so many fan clubs out there of my name so we needed to have one point that would be a place where they will get to know a lot about me, my films, my brands and about my life. Of course, there will be a picture of Taimur once in a while," she said.

Kareena said she is both excited and nervous about her sister karisma's web-series "Mentalhood". "Everybody is excited for Lolo (Karishma) we all have as fans waited for her, to watch her onscreen. We wanted her to come back. After so many years (she is coming back) so I am as excited and nervous as she is. I know she is very nervous," she said.

Kareena said Mentalhood is very topical and relevant topic for mothers. "I am here to support Karisma as well as everyone including Ekta Kapoor for making such a brave show," she said.

The show will stream on ZEE5 and Alt Balaji from March 11. When asked about working with Karisma, Kareena said, the two sisters have been looking for an apt script to team up.

"We have always wanted to work together but we haven't got any script that we have liked. Somebody should come up with a good script then we will consider," Kareena added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Aurat March: Women in Pakistan protest against violence, rape, honour killings

By Francesca Marino So, they are marching. They are marching in Lahore and in many other Pakistani cities despite being threatened, abused and harassed on social media and otherwise. They are marching in Lahore holding placards with the pic...

Turkish police block Women's Day march in central Istanbul

Turkish police blocked a crowd of a few hundred women who gathered in central Istanbul on Sunday evening for a march to celebrate International Womens Day.Reuters reporters saw the crowd of women at the edge of the citys Taksim Square holdi...

Another coronavirus patient identified in Pakistan; total cases rise to 6

A 50-year-old man tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in Pakistan on Sunday, taking the total number of the COVID-19 infections in the country to six, officials said. The new case was found in Karachi where the first patient of coron...

CBI books Rana Kapoor, Kapil Wadhawan for cheating and corruption

The CBI has booked Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor, DoIT Urban Ventures, a company allegedly held by his family members, and DHFL promoter-director Kapil Wadhawan for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption, sources said on Sun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020