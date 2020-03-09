'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' producer's next based on 'Brewster's Millions'

"Sachin:A Billion Dreams" producer Ravi Bhagchandka's next project is a feature adaptation of American writer George McCutcheon's comedic novel "Brewster's Millions". "Saand Ki Aankh" writer Balwinder Singh Janjua has penned the script of the film. "When I read 'Brewster's Millions' for the first time, I was actually holding my sides and laughing. I have always wanted to adapt it for our home audience and am glad I got Balwinder on board. "There have been a few adaptations of this timeless classic worldwide. We have stayed as true to the story as possible and yet added the Indian flavour. It was imperative to have someone who understands comedy to develop a script like this," Bhagchandka, 200 NOTOUT Cinemas, said in a statement

The novel revolves around Montgomery Brewster, a young man who inherits a million dollars from his rich grandfather

Shortly after, his rich uncle dies and leaves Brewster seven million dollars, but only under the condition that he keeps none of the money inherited from his grandfather. Brewster is required to spend every penny of his grandfather's inheritance within one year. If Brewster meets these terms, he will gain the full seven million dollars; if hefails, he remains penniless.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.