Natalia pays tribute to late dad Kobe Bryant and sister at Winter Formal

On Sunday, Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant shared a picture of her daughter Natalia who posed in front of a tribute mural painted to honor dad Kobe and sister Gianna, as she attended her winter formal.

  ANI
  • |
  Washington DC
  • |
  Updated: 09-03-2020 16:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 16:52 IST
Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia Bryant (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

On Sunday, Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant shared a picture of her daughter Natalia who posed in front of a tribute mural painted to honor dad Kobe and sister Gianna, as she attended her winter formal. The mural behind Natalia showed Kobe kissing Gigi on the head. They're both drawn in white and black against a sky blue backdrop.

The snap shared on Instagram with a love heart emoji was captioned: "my babies. Natalia. #winterformal #together #family." Fans were quick to respond to the image and flooded Vanessa and Natalia with messages of love and support.

On February 24, an official memorial was organised at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to celebrate the lives of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant who died along with seven other people in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

