Goran Visnjic to play Dracula in ABC drama pilot 'The Brides'

"Timeless" star Goran Visnjic is set to play Dracula in ABC’s supernatural drama pilot "The Brides". The pilot comes from "Riverdale" creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, producer Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros. TV, reported Deadline.

"The Brides", a contemporary reimagining of the Dracula story, centers on a trio of empowered, immortal women -- the brides of Dracula -- and the things they do to maintain wealth, prestige legacy and their non-traditional family. Actors Gina Torres and Katherine Reis will play two of the brides; the third has yet to be cast. Chris Mason and Sophia Tatum also star.

The drama is produced by Berlanti Prods in association with WBTV and ABC Studios, part of Disney TV Studios..

