Left Menu
Development News Edition

Holi wishes from megastars - Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan

As Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday celebrated the festival of colours -- Holi -- with great fervour, megastar Aamir Khan took to Instagram to share pictures of his wife Kiran Rao and son Azad Rao Khan enjoying the festival.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 16:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 16:20 IST
Holi wishes from megastars - Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan
Collage of throwback Holi pictures of Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan's wife Kiran Rao with son Azad Rao Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday celebrated the festival of colours -- Holi -- with great fervour, megastar Aamir Khan took to Instagram to share pictures of his wife Kiran Rao and son Azad Rao Khan enjoying the festival. In one of the pictures, Khan's wife Kiran is seen standing beside their son Azad while he points a water gun at the camera and in the other picture, Azad is seen drenched in water and colours.

"Holi Mubarak guys.Love.a," Aamir Khan captioned the picture. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan shared a collage of throwback Holi pictures with his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, and Bollywood celebrities like Shammi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Raj Kapoor and others at the RK Studios in Mumbai.

"Holi hai Holi ke is paavan avsar par sab ko anek badhaaiya aur sneh," Bachchan wrote in Hindi in the caption. "The days of past Holi's.. with Abhishek and Jaya at Prateeksha, with Raj ji Shammi ji, Jeetendra, Shatrughan, at RK Studios .. the best Holi .." the caption further read.

Other Bollywood celebrities that celebrated the festival and shared the insights on social media include Priyanka Chopra, Mira Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, and others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Ranji Trophy final: Saurashtra reach 384/8 against Bengal on day two

With the help of Arpit Vasavadas century, Saurashtra managed to reach a score of 3848 against Bengal on day two of the Ranji Trophy final here at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday. Resuming day two at 2065, Arpit Vasavad...

Rugby-French league to decide on Top 14 fate on Wednesday amid coronavirus fears

The French league is expected to decide on Wednesday whether the Top 14, the richest rugby union league in the world, will be suspended or the matches will be played without any spectators amid the coronavirus outbreak. A source with direct...

Putin to address parliament after lawmaker proposes he run for president again - TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the lower house of parliament on Tuesday after a lawmaker proposed allowing him to run for president again despite a legal limit currently prohibiting that, the TASS news agency reported.Putin i...

All 16 temporary hospitals in coronavirus-hit Wuhan closed

Wuhan China, Mar 10 XinhuaANI The last two temporary hospitals in Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in central Chinas Hubei Province, were shut down on Tuesday, marking the closure of all 16 temporary hospitals in the city. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020