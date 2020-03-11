Naomi Campbell spotted donning hazmat suit at airport amid coronavirus scare

Supermodel Naomi Campbell seems to be too meticulous about her hygiene protocol for dodging the highly contagious coronavirus. As evident from a series of sneaky snapshots, the 49-year-old celeb was spotted donning a full-fledged hazmat suit, face mask and a pair of latex gloves at an airport, reported Page Six.

At the time the pictures were taken, Campbell was about to board a flight from Los Angeles to New York City. The celeb is already known to be a massive germophobe. So this new antic of hers doesn't come as a total surprise. Just last year, she briefed her complete aeroplane hygiene routine on her YouTube channel.

Later, Campbell went on to post her pictures wearing the strange attire on her official Instagram page with the caption: "Safety First NEXT LEVEL. Thank you @lindaevangelista Full video coming on my YouTube soon". (ANI)

