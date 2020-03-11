Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kangana is the Baaghi, the hero of Bollywood: Ahmed Khan

Clearing the air about his quotes on female-led action films like Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 21:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 20:59 IST
Kangana is the Baaghi, the hero of Bollywood: Ahmed Khan
Director choreographer Ahmed Khan and actor Kangana Ranaut . Image Credit: ANI

Clearing the air about his quotes on female-led action films like Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' and 'Dhaakad', director and choreographer Ahmed Khan on Wednesday heaped praises on the actor. The director said that he was earlier quoted out of context and gave further clarifications.

"Kangana is the female Baaghi, the hero of Bollywood, and the only girl who can pull off an action film," Khan said. "I really liked 'Dhaakad' teaser and got gooseflesh while watching it. She is a brilliant and powerful actor. If she approves my script, I will definitely work with her," Khan added.

The 'Queen' actor is gearing up to lose some extra fat that she had to put on for the character of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J. Jayalalithaa in her biopic 'Thalaivi.' The 32-year-old actor is prepping for the shoot of 'Dhaakad' which will involve high octane action and combat scenes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

White House, tech industry meet to discuss coronavirus response

White House officials met Wednesday with U.S. technology industry officials to discuss tech-related response efforts to the coronavirus outbreak and ways for government to collaborate with the private sector.U.S. Chief Technology Officer Mi...

Argentina, Colombia to isolate travelers from virus-hit nations

Argentina and Colombia on Wednesday announced that travelers from the countries worst-affected by the new coronavirus would be isolated to protect the wider population. Argentina was the first country in Latin America to register a coronavi...

COVID-19 'can be characterised as a pandemic': WHO chief

The new coronavirus outbreak can now be characterised as a pandemic, the head of the World Health Organisation said on WednesdayCOVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in GenevaWe hav...

Sweden registers first Nordic death from new coronavirus

Sweden on Wednesday reported its first death from the new coronavirus, health officials said, the first person in the Nordic region to die from the outbreak sweeping the globe. The victim was an elderly patient with an underlying illness be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020