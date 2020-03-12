Billie Eilish celebrates Grammy win with custom made '5X' necklace

American singer Billie Eilish celebrated her history-making night at the Grammys with new shiny custom-pendant, which is an ode to her big win of sweeping away the show's top awards. According to TMZ, the pendant is 14-karat gold with black diamonds and was created by jeweller Boodaddy Diamonds of Koosh Jewelers. The shining pendant is in the shape '5X' that signifies the 'Bad Guy' singer's 5 wins at her first-ever Grammys, which includes Best New Artist and Album of the Year.

In the past, jewellery pieces similar to Billie's new pendant have cost around 30,000 USD. This one is also estimated to be around there too. Earlier this year, Eilish was talk of the Grammys and her album 'When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go' gathered a lot of praise.

The songstress is back on the road and touring the world, and along with her the necklace is likely to hit tour stops. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.