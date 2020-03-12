Kajol shares daughter Nysa's pictures, calls her "happy pill"

Expressing love for her daughter Nysa Devgan, actor Kajol on Thursday shared adorable pictures of the former and termed her a "happy pill" of the actor. The 'Tanhaji' actor took to Instagram to share two pictures of her daughter who is seen smiling her heart out wearing a golden yellow colour lehenga.

To complete the look, the star kid kept hair loose and wore danglers matching her outfit. "In the times of fear we are in right now we all need a happy pill. Thank u for being mine," Kajol captioned the post.

Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji commented on the post calling Nysa "My princess." Kajol was last seen short film 'Devi' which is a film narrates the story of nine oppressed women coming from different walks of life. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.