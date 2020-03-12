Left Menu
Priyanka Chopra, Kris Jenner set to go behind mic in 'InCharge with DVF' podcast

Media personalities Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kris Jenner are all set to go behind the mic in 'InCharge with DVF' podcast launched by fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg.

  ANI
  • |
  Washington DC
  • |
  Updated: 12-03-2020 22:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 22:25 IST
Priyanka Chopra, Kris Jenner set to go behind mic in 'InCharge with DVF' podcast
Priyanka Chopra, Kris Jenner and Diane von Furstenberg (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Media personalities Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kris Jenner are all set to go behind the mic in 'InCharge with DVF' podcast launched by fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg. The interview-based podcast series kicks off on Thursday with intimate conversations about the journey of life and survival with Kris Jenner, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Elaine Welteroth and supermodel Karlie Kloss who are among the first four guests on the podcast.

Diane told People magazine, "They were very open. I mean, Kris is a superwoman; each of her children are so successful. So it was a very interesting conversation." And as for Priyanka, she called the star an "amazing girl." "Everybody knows she's beautiful, she's married and this and that, but Priyanka is incredibly intelligent and she has a lot to talk about."

"I wanted to show not just what they have accomplished, but where they came from, where it all started. When you put women in an intimate context, it doesn't matter how successful they are. They are warm and they talk openly about their experience and the challenges, and that is what is inspiring," the fashion designer added. Further revealing about the idea for the podcast von Furstenberg said: "I love the idea of podcasts, because you could really have wonderful conversations, and people don't have to worry about what they look like, and what they wear. I feel there's enormous power with the voice and the words. So, I had this idea to do that."

The new episodes of 'InCharge with DVF' will air every Thursday on Spotify. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

