John Legend's kids shake leg while he plays piano

Oscar winner John Legend crooned a song to his most prized audience, Luna and Miles

  • Updated: 12-03-2020 22:50 IST
  • Created: 12-03-2020 22:50 IST
John Legend with his kids, Miles and Luna (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Oscar winner John Legend crooned a song to his most prized audience, Luna and Miles On Wednesday, John posted a heartwarming video of his two little children busting a move to one of his songs.

In the video, the Legend serenaded the adorable kiddos with a rendition of the title song from his new album 'Conversations in the Dark." Luna was prancing around in her sparkling skirt while Miles sat down on the floor nearby and watched her big sister Eventually, little Miles got to his feet and walked over to near his sister and father and started spinning around.

"#ConversationsInTheDark with interpretive dance by Luna & Miles, America's most inexperienced dance troupe," John captioned the post. John shares his children with American model Chrissy Teigen, the two got married back in 2013. (ANI)

