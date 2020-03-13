Tried to make stereotyped non-mainstream cinema, mainstream: Anushka Sharma

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma made foray into film production five years ago with thriller "NH10", and the actor says she happy to have contributed to the changing content landscape of Indian film industry. Anushka, who established her banner -- Clean Slate Films -- along with her brother Karnesh Sharma in 2014, said her aim was to entertain the audiences with disruptive content and she is happy with the appreciation her production ventures have received. "The decision to produce 'NH10' was very instinctive for me. It appealed to my core of doing something different and entertaining audiences with disruptive content. I was 25, I had no knowledge of producing films and I didn’t know what I was getting into but I knew that I had to do it. "My brother @kans26 and I have built CSF brick by brick and we have together dreamt of contributing to the changing content landscape of our country. We have miles to go and lots to achieve but we are proud of the disruptive content we have managed to create so far. We tried to make the stereotyped non-mainstream cinema, mainstream and I feel validated today. I’m proud of what Clean Slate Films has achieved so far and it all started with this one," the actor posted on Instagram celebrating five years of "NH10"

Post "NH10", Anushka, 31, went on to star in and produce "Phillauri" (2017) and "Pari" (2018). The actor is currently working on a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

