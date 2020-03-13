Billie Eilish postpones March tour dates due to coronavirus outbreak

As a precaution amid the coronavirus outbreak, singer Billie Eilish has postponed her 'Where Do We Go?' world tour until further notice. In a series of tweets, Billie said: "It is with great sadness to announce the following Billie Eilish 'WHERE DO WE GO' North American tour dates have been postponed until further notice. Details on postponed dates to be announced soon. All tickets will be honored for the new dates."

"i'm so sad to do this but we need to postpone these dates to keep everyone safe. we'll let you know when they can be rescheduled. please keep yourselves healthy. i love you. - Billie," the Grammy winner wrote on Twitter. The dates included shows in Philadelphia, NYC, Boston, Chicago, Nashville, Indianapolis and many more.

However, no rescheduled dates have been announced, but tickets for the previously scheduled shows will be honored. (ANI)

