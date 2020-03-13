Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham' to release in January 2021

"Sardar Udham", directed by Shoojit Sircar and featuring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, will hit the theatres on January 15 next year. The film is a biopic on Sardar Udham Singh, the revolutionary who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre

The project is a Rising Sun Films Production, backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar

The movie was earlier scheduled to release on October 2 this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.