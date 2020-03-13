New release dates announced for 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', 'Toofan'

Yash Raj Films and Excel Entertainment have decided to change the release dates of their two much-anticipated flicks - Ranveer Singh starrer 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and Farhan Akhtar's 'Toofan'. While Ranveer's comedy-drama will hit the theatres on October 2, 2021, Farhan Akhtar's sports flick will make it to the theatres on September 18, 2021, the announcement was made on Friday.

An official announcement was made in this regard by YRF on Twitter. "In the interest of both films and to ensure an ideal theatrical release, #AdityaChopra & @ritesh_sid have decided to release their films on different dates. YRF will release #JayeshbhaiJordaar on 2nd October and @excelmovies will release #Toofaan on 18th September 2020," tweeted YRF.

Ranveer Singh's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' will clash with John Abraham's patriotic action film 'Satyameva Jayate 2' which is also slated to release on October 2, 2021. The two big films will release on Gandhi Jayanti which happens to be a government holiday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.