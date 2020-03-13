Left Menu
Kris Jenner says her split from Robert Kardashian led her to 'grow up'

In a candid interview on designer Diane Von Furstenberg's podcast, 'InCharge With DVF,' Kris Jenner admitted that her split from Robert Kardashian prompted her to grow up.

  Washington DC
  Updated: 13-03-2020 19:10 IST
  • Created: 13-03-2020 19:10 IST
Kris Jenner (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

In a candid interview on designer Diane Von Furstenberg's podcast, 'InCharge With DVF,' Kris Jenner admitted that her split from Robert Kardashian prompted her to grow up. On Thursday, the 64-year-old reality star and businesswoman appeared on designer's podcast, where she opened up about how her setbacks and struggles led her to become the momager she is today.

According to US Weekly, the former couple tied the knot in July 1978 and welcomed four children -- Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian -- before their finalizing their divorce in 1991. "I got married when I was very, very young. I met Robert when I was 18 years old. We dated for four years, got married at 22. Sooner or later during my life when I was in my 30s, I had an affair and my biggest regret was the fact that it broke up my family," Jenner told Diane.

"I have deep faith in God and I just started praying that God would strengthen me, give me that power, give me the ability to be in charge of my own life. It was my turn to really grow up," Jenner added. Admitting that the end of her marriage impacted her as a mother but her faith in God gave her the strength she needed. (ANI)

