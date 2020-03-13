Kaia Gerber says people from her generation 'won't be silenced'

In an interview with Vogue fashion, model Kaia Gerber who is politically outspoken said that members of her generation are taking matters into their own hands when it comes to politics. "With all the information that's out there, we can't claim ignorance anymore. My generation sees it as their duty to educate themselves, to speak up -- we won't be silenced by anyone," Gerber said.

"We have ways of communicating with each other now that we didn't have before," she added. Celebrating her first American Vogue cover, the interview was one of many conducted by the publication with models from around the world to celebrate today's global runway.

Previously Gerber has received support from her fans on social media for attending the March for Our Lives rally in Los Angeles two years ago, Fox News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

