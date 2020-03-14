Arindam Sil to direct movie on Mahasweta Devi

A movie on Jnanpith award- winning Bengali writer Mahasweta Devi is expected to hit the floors soon, filmmaker Arindam Sil said. Sil told reporters at a recent event that the movie 'Mahananda' will not be a biopic but will be about Devi's struggle for the rights of Santhal and Savar tribes of West Bengal.

The Ramon Magsaysay award winner, known for her literary works like 'Hajar Churashir Ma', 'Rudali' and 'Aranyer Adhikar', died in 2016. "The film will be about Mahasweta Devi's political ideology, her work for the rights of the tribals and in raising consciousness among the urban population of the state about the aboriginal people," he said.

The director said actor Gargee Roy Chowdhury will essay the lead role in the movie. The film will revolve around fictitious character 'Mahananda' who will have similarities to the life and persona of Mahasweta Devi, Sil said.

Another person will become interested in Mahananda and will slowly evolve under her influence, the filmmaker said. Sil said the movie will also show how legendary filmmaker Ritwick Ghatak shaped the vision of Devi.

"She is still important. We need to talk about her political philosophy, work and her uncompromising spirit. We need this film today," Sil, the director of films like 'Abarto', 'Dhananjoy', 'Egoler Chokh' and 'Byomkesh Gotro' said. "I had long thought that we Bengalis have chosen to forget Mahasweta Devi but she should have been at the forefront of our consciousness. Devi is a Bengali icon like Amartya Sen and Sourav Ganguly but perhaps, she did not get due recognition," the filmmaker added..

