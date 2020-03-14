Left Menu
'Spider-Man 3' will be absolutely insane: Tom Holland

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 16:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 16:30 IST
File Photo. Image Credit: ANI

Actor Tom Holland has revealed that his upcoming "Spider-Man" movie has an "absolutely insane" story. The British actor said the team will start shooting for his third standalone movie as the web-slinger in July.

"I'm super happy about it. It's absolutely insane. We will be shooting 'Spider-Man 3'in July in Atlanta. As for me showing up in other Marvel movies, I'm not sure as to what they want me to do," Holland said in an interview with Inquirer. The actor also revealed that Zendaya would be reprising the role of MJ in the upcoming sequel.

"In 'Spider-Man 3', Zendaya will most definitely be in the film. As to the relationship between Peter and MJ, I'm not too sure what it will be."

Holland, 23, made his debut as the comic superhero in "Captain America: Civil War" and went on to feature in Marvel Cinematic Universe movies -- "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018), "Avengers: Endgame" (2019). His first standalone -- "Spider-Man: Homecoming" -- released in 2017, while 2019's "Spider-Man: Far From Home" marked the culmination of MCU's Infinity saga. "Spider-Man 3" is scheduled to release in July, 2021.

