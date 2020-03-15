Left Menu
Amitabh Bachchan sends handwritten note to 'Angrezi Medium' actor Radhika Madan

  • Mumbai
  Updated: 15-03-2020 14:22 IST
  • Created: 15-03-2020 14:07 IST
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has sent a handwritten note to actor Radhika Madan praising her performance in the recently released "Angrezi Medium". Radhika on Saturday took to Instagram to share the picture of the note and a bouquet Bachchan sent her after watching the film.

The young actor said she was both "speechless" and "overwhelmed" on receiving the note. "@amitabhbachchan sir it's an honor to receive this. I always used to imagine my doorbell ringing after my film's release and a person standing outside saying 'Amitabh Bachchan sir ne aapke liye Phool Aur Ek note bheja hai' and me fainting right after that. "Thankfully I didn't faint when I actually received it. I just stood there for a few seconds soaking it all in, teary-eyed, in gratitude," she wrote alongside a few pictures.

Radhika, who also has films such as "Pataakha" and "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota" , said the gesture by Bachchan "motivated" her to work harder and entertain an audience with even more honest performances. "Thank you for making my dream come true Sir... #AngreziMedium 14.3.2020," she added.

"Angrezi Medium", also starring Irrfan, Deepak Dobriyal, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, released across India on Friday barring Delhi, Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir, where theatres are closed till March 31 to help fight the spread of novel coronavirus.

