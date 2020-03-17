Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (ipoonampandey)

Sam Bombay, the boyfriend of model-actress Poonam Pandey, has sharted some intimate pictures of him with his girlfriend on Instagram on her birthday.

He captioned the post, "Happy birthday to the love of my life, my bestie, and an extraordinary girl."

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday to the love of my life, my bestie and an extraordinary girl. #ipoonampandey #fam #forever

A post shared by Sam Bombay (@sambombay) on

Poonam Pandey, who is known for her bold pictures and videos, had hit the headlines in the year 2018 on her birthday when she opened up about her relationship with Sam.

Along with the picture, she shared a beautiful caption that reads, "My best birthday present ever...I love you, my boyfriend."

The adult actress Poonam Pandey enjoys a huge fan following in social media. Whenever she shares a photo or video it goes viral on the internet. She regularly posts her hot photos and releases bold videos on her social media accounts. She even owns a mobile application, called 'The Poonam Pandey app' in which she posts her latest videos.

The application serves its subscribers a various range of HD Wallpapers and photos of Poonam Pandey, Bollywood videos, movies, web-series of her and video chat via live streaming.

Past year on her birthday, she did not disappoint her fans and uploaded a video on March 11, 2019, named 'Birthday Special' but this year Poonam has not shared any birthday post in her social media accounts, rather her boyfriend took it to his Instagram account and shared some beautiful pictures.

View this post on Instagram

A kiss is greater than a rose.

A post shared by Sam Bombay (@sambombay) on

The actress who made her debut in Bollywood with the film 'Nasha' is known for making headlines with her bold pictures and videos that leave little to the imagination.

Also Read: Poonam Pandey finds unique way to kiss her boyfriend due to coronavirus fear

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Over 1.5 lakh passengers screened for coronavirus in TN, 2 tested positive

As many as 1,94,236 passengers were screened here and so far only two persons were tested positive in Tamil Nadu for deadly coronavirus, said Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabasker on Thursday. COVID-19 Tamil Nadu Status Screened Passenger...

Premier League to discuss plans to complete season

Premier League clubs will attempt to hammer out a plan to complete their suspended season when they meet via a conference call on Thursday. English football is in lockdown as part of the worldwide bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.T...

India's Prime Plant Protein Supplement 'Protuff' by Aarnix Healthsciences

A vegetarianvegan nutritional supplement for your health well-being to build your immune system, battle disease, manage PCOD, Cancer, Type 2 Diabetes, lose weight the healthy way and build stamina and muscles Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Ne...

Coronavirus: Pondy CM takes stock of situation in Mahe

Puducherry, Mar 19 PTI Territorial Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday visited Mahe region, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, and reviewed steps taken there to contain the spread of the novel COVID-19. As an immediate measure, the t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020