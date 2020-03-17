Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

Sam Bombay, the boyfriend of model-actress Poonam Pandey, has sharted some intimate pictures of him with his girlfriend on Instagram on her birthday.

He captioned the post, "Happy birthday to the love of my life, my bestie, and an extraordinary girl."

Poonam Pandey, who is known for her bold pictures and videos, had hit the headlines in the year 2018 on her birthday when she opened up about her relationship with Sam.

Along with the picture, she shared a beautiful caption that reads, "My best birthday present ever...I love you, my boyfriend."

The adult actress Poonam Pandey enjoys a huge fan following in social media. Whenever she shares a photo or video it goes viral on the internet. She regularly posts her hot photos and releases bold videos on her social media accounts. She even owns a mobile application, called 'The Poonam Pandey app' in which she posts her latest videos.

The application serves its subscribers a various range of HD Wallpapers and photos of Poonam Pandey, Bollywood videos, movies, web-series of her and video chat via live streaming.

Past year on her birthday, she did not disappoint her fans and uploaded a video on March 11, 2019, named 'Birthday Special' but this year Poonam has not shared any birthday post in her social media accounts, rather her boyfriend took it to his Instagram account and shared some beautiful pictures.

The actress who made her debut in Bollywood with the film 'Nasha' is known for making headlines with her bold pictures and videos that leave little to the imagination.

