Poonam Pandey finds unique way to kiss her boyfriend due to coronavirus fear

Actor- model Poonam Pandey shares a photo with her boyfriend, Sam Bombay on Instagram with a new style. The actor was seen kissing her boyfriend, but both of them have tied a handkerchief on their faces.

Her fans are taking this gesture by the reason of the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

Poonam has asked her fans to give captions on this picture and people have written more than one caption for this picture.

The photo has been liked millions of times in a few hours. One user wrote in the caption, 'Corona Pyar Hai' which means 'corona is love' in English.

The other fans of her wrote that this is the best situation at the moment. "Love with a mask."

Some users have also questioned the age of Poonam Pandey's boyfriend. A user looking at the picture has called it the relationship between a father and daughter. Looking at the photo, it can be guessed that both of them have clicked in a shopping complex. Because the dummy wearing clothes is clearly visible in the background of the photo.

Poonam remains in the headlines due to her bold looks. Apart from Indian films, She is also known for her works in Telugu cinema. She began her career as a model. She became one of the top nine contestants of the Gladrags Manhunt and Mega model Contest and appeared on the cover page of the fashion magazine.

