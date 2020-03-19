Camila Cabello, Post Malone's music producer Andrew Watt tests positive for coronavirus

Music producer Andrew Watt recently revealed in an Instagram post that he has been tested positive for coronavirus. The ace producer behind Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes's hit 'Senorita' shared his journey with an attempt to bring awareness about the severity of the highly contagious virus.

"Yesterday I was given the results that I am positive for COVID-19. I wanted to tell you all about my journey getting here in an effort to bring awareness to the severity of what's happening in the world," read Watt's note. Watt was earlier told by doctor that he just has flu and, "there's no way I could have Covid-19 as I haven't left the country and all I do is go to the studio and go straight home."

"I started to become delusional and then began the dry cough....immediately rushed to the emergency room and begged to be tested for COVID-19 as this "flu" was not subsiding. I was turned down for the test because of federal regulations," the producer wrote in his letter. "I begged and pleaded to be aluated and finally was given a chest x 0 ray...the results of which were Viral Pneumonia...but still...No Test. A private doctor was finally able to test me himself and yesterday afternoon it came back Positive for Covid-19," he added.

Watt then threw light on the severity of the situation and why it is necessary to take early preventive measures to deal with the pandemic. "I can't stress this enough...This is not a joke. Stay inside, stay sanitized. Please stop everything and take care of yourselves And the people you love around you, until we are all through this," Watt said.

"To have the mentality "I'm young this can't affect me" is just straight up stupid and so dangerous to everyone around you. Social distancing is to protect someone's mom and dad, someone's grandmother...it's not about you," he added. The first Hollywood personalities that were earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 are superstar couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson who are now discharged from the hospital and are under quarantine at their home.

Other celebrities that are currently battling with the coronavirus are 'Game of Throes' actor Kristofer Hivju, 'Oblivion' actor Olga Kurylenko, and actor Idris Elba. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.