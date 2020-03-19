Left Menu
Salman Khan uses stay-at-home time for sketching

Channelling his inner artist, megastar Salman Khan on Thursday spent the time at home sketching. Most celebrities are restricting themselves to their houses due to the coronavirus pandemic which has led to suspension of production and shooting work across Bollywood.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 10:11 IST
Actor Salman Khan sketching (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Khan created a monochrome painting using just a single black colour within a minute. "So the way we dress is perhaps the best thing that our culture has ever done," said Salman as he began sketching in the video.

Khan's sketch had a man with his face and head covered and a part of the woman's face covered with either a veil or her hair. Khan's post was flooded with several comments of appreciation from fans within few hours after he posted the video. (ANI)

