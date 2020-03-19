Left Menu
'Friends' will have to wait for reunion as coronavirus postpones shoot

Fans of 'Friends' will now have to wait a tad longer to view the special reunion episode on it as filming for the sitcom has been shelved until May due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, reports Deadline.

Poster of 'Friends' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Fans of 'Friends' will now have to wait a tad longer to view the special reunion episode on it as filming for the sitcom has been shelved until May due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, reports Deadline. Shooting for the reunion special that was scheduled to be telecast on HBO Max has been postponed due to the severity of the health crisis that has halted all production projects of Hollywood and other cinema industries.

This comes almost a month after the official announcement of the cast of the iconic TV show reuniting after 16 years for the shoot of an unscripted cast reunion special episode. The famous 90s show features Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.

The show is being directed by Ben Winston who is also the executive producer, along with David Crane, Kevin Bright and Marta Kauffman. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

