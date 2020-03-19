Left Menu
Sanjay Gupta starts scripting 'Shootout 3'

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 15:40 IST
Sanjay Gupta starts scripting 'Shootout 3'

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has revealed that he is in the process of scripting the third installment of the "Shootout" franchise. For the film, Gupta said he is collaborating with screenwriter Rajat Aroraa, who has penned hits such as "Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai", "The Dirty Picture" among others.

"Now taking my first break from the first writing session of 'Shootout 3'. Love this feeling when you begin the scripting journey. And what makes this one special is @rajatsaroraa. Collaborating with him for the first time and already enjoying his wicked writing," Gupta tweeted on Wednesday. The first part, "Shootout at Lokhandwala" was helmed by Apoorva Lakhia and starred Sanjay Dutt, Vivek Oberoi, Suniel Shetty among others and was released in 2007.

The second installment, "Shootout at Wadala" was directed by Gupta and featured an ensemble cast of John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut among others. Gupta's next directorial, "Mumbai Saga, is scheduled to be released in June.

