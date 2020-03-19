Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus forces end of Playboy US print edition

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 20:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 20:10 IST
Coronavirus forces end of Playboy US print edition

Playboy is ending its US print edition after 66 years with the coronavirus forcing the men's lifestyle publisher to accelerate its move to digital. The magazine known for glossy nudes and promoting the 1960s sexual revolution said the spring edition arriving on newsstands this week would be the last in print, although some special editions may be printed.

"As the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic to content production and the supply chain became clearer and clearer, we were forced to accelerate a conversation we've been having internally: the question of how to transform our US print product to better suit what consumers want today, and how to utilize our industry-leading content production capabilities to engage in a cultural conversation each and every day, rather than just every three months," said a Medium post-Wednesday by Playboy Enterprises chief executive Ben Kohn. "In 2021, alongside our digital content offerings and new consumer product launches, we will bring back fresh and innovative printed offerings in a variety of new forms -- through special editions, partnerships with the most provocative creators, timely collections and much more. Print is how we began and print will always be a part of who we are." Kohn said the company is growing as a digital company and that "the Playboy brand is more successful than ever before." "We drive over USD 3 billion in annual consumer spend worldwide," he said.

"We reach hundreds of millions of eyeballs every year, across all genders. This past year, our focus has been on meeting audiences where they are." After its peak success in the 1970s, Playboy has struggled in the face of competition and a new digital landscape. It briefly ended nude pictures in 2016 and switched back a year later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Nirbhaya case reveals IPC, CrPC loopholes : G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case has revealed the loopholes in the Indian Penal Code IPC and Code of Criminal Procedure CrPC. He said that the Centre wants to...

HC agrees to hear plea challenging Centre's bar on passenger travel from EU, UK and other countries from Mar 18.

HC agrees to hear plea challenging Centres bar on passenger travel from EU, UK and other countries from Mar 18....

Delhi police officials kept low profile in naxal-hit Bihar village to arrest one of Nirbhaya accused

Arresting the accused in the Nirbhaya case was not easy for Delhi police investigators, who had to visit a naxal-affected village in Bihar and keep a low profile to nab one of them. Akshay Kumar Singh, the cleaner of the bus in which the 23...

What you need to know about coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus today YouTube no longer high definition in EUYoutube said on Friday it will reduce its streaming quality in the European Union to avoid internet gridlock as thousands of Europeans are confin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020