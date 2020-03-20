Left Menu
Yami Gautam implores fans to act responsibly amid COVID-19 pandemic

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam posted a video on Friday in order to urge the public to take necessary precautions in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The 'Vicky Donor' star chimed in with PM Modi's public address which was made the day before (Picture Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam posted a video on Friday in order to urge the public to take necessary precautions in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak. In the Instagram clip, the 'Vicky Donor' star chimed in with PM Modi's public address which was made the day before and implored her follers that "we must accept that we are going through a dangerous phase" therefore we have to take all the precautions necessary for containing the spread of the disease.

The 31-year-old then went ahead and expressed her frustration over the irresponsible acts of the people who evade testing after returning from abroad or give false home addresses in order to avoid getting quarantined. Towards the end, she warned that "the government or doctors can't help us if we don't help ourselves". The caption of the Instagram post read: "Please stay home, avoid social gatherings, wash hands repeatedly, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, educate your house helps, staff etc to do the same, esp on receiving a parcel etc, carry hand sanitiser if needed to go out! WE CANNOT TAKE IT LIGHTLY! Yesterday our honourable Prime Minister Ji urged us to follow some protocols for our own safety, let's please do the same! That's the least we can do as responsible citizens towards each other & our doctors who are working tirelessly".

The Instagram clip racked up in excess of 78,000 likes within an hour and received mostly positive comments. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

