Left Menu
Development News Edition

B-town celebs celebrate World Happiness Day

On the occasion of World happiness day, Bollywood actors including Dia Mirza, Rakul Preet Sonakshi Sinha shared their reasons for being happy in form of celebratory posts.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 21:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 21:32 IST
B-town celebs celebrate World Happiness Day
Sonakshi Sinha, Rakul Preet and Dia Mirza (Image courtesy: instagram). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of World happiness day, Bollywood actors including Dia Mirza, Rakul Preet Sonakshi Sinha shared their reasons for being happy in form of celebratory posts. Dia Mirza took to Instagram and celebrated the International Happiness day by sharing a video of chirping birds from her window pane. She captioned the video as, "The house sparrow... can't imagine a life or a world without their intermittent chatter Happiness is created as much by sensory associations as they are by connections. Childhood or adulthood, these birds always make me smile! #WorldSparrowDay #WorldHappinessDay."

On International Happiness Day, Sonakshi Sinha shared on Twitter that dancing is the thing that makes her happy. The actor also advocated Prime Minister's 'Janta Curfew' in the caption's post that read, "Its #WorldHappinessDay,& dancing makes me happy! let's come together & fight #Corona, by finding something that makes us happy,& that we can do at home #JantaCurfew is a step in the right direction. Stay home, avoid panic buying,& help senior citizens stock up their daily needs." Rakul Preet shared happiness in a celebratory throwback Christmas post on Instagram. In the post, she is seen wearing a Christmas cap as she smiles while posing for the picture in front of a Christmas cake. She captioned the post as "In these difficult times let's all make a pledge to be happppy! This #worldhappinessday find what really makes you happy. Turn this #quarantine to sweet #quaranTIME .. sit with your family at HOME, talk to each other, make time for things you never did and this shall all pass Let me know what you guys plan to do with this #quaranTIME #stayhomestaysafe #dontpanic #responsiblecitizen pic: #throwbackchristmas2019"

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Walmart's Mexico unit pulls elderly workers from checkouts on coronavirus concerns

Grocers including Walmart de Mexico have begun bowing to pressure to pull from stores tens of thousands of elderly workers who pack bags at checkouts as concerns grow about their vulnerability to coronavirus amid panic buying nationwide. So...

US strengthens emergency, relief measures to combat coronavirus threat

Responding to the growing coronavirus crisis, the United States on Friday strengthened its emergency and relief measures to combat the toughest public health challenge in decades. More than 230 Americans had lost their lives by Friday eveni...

French city of Nice to impose curfew

A curfew will be imposed in the French Riviera city of Nice from Saturday night, the local prefect said on Friday, saying it was necessary to enforce strict confinement measures decided by France to fight the coronavirus outbreak.A curfew i...

US slams China for 'delay' in sharing information on coronavirus

The United States on Friday slammed China for the delay in sharing information with its technical experts on the deadly coronavirus. We need to know immediately. The world is entitled to know. The Chinese government was the first to know of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020